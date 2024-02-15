Love and Inclusivity: 29 Unurugan Tribe Couples Tie the Knot in a Mass Wedding

In the heart of Iriga City, a celebration unlike any other unfolded, marking a day where love and social inclusivity intertwined beautifully. On Valentine's Day, an event that traditionally celebrates love in its most commercial form, 29 couples from the Unurugan tribe took a significant step not just for their families, but for their community. In a mass civil wedding ceremony, these couples vowed to support and respect each other, in the presence of Iriga City Mayor Wilfredo "Rex" Oliva, local officials, and their tribe. Beyond the exchange of vows, this event was a beacon of hope, aiming to integrate the Unurugan tribe more fully into the societal fabric through legal recognition and access to government services.

Uniting Hearts and Legalities

The mass wedding was not just a celebration of love; it was a critical step towards addressing an overlooked issue - the lack of official documentation among indigenous peoples in the region. Many of the Unurugan tribe members, including the newlyweds, had gone through life without marriage or birth certificates. This absence of documentation barred them from accessing essential government programs and enrolling their children in schools. The initiative, requested by Unurugan tribe chieftain Raquel Cesno, was a concerted effort to rectify this, ensuring that the couples and their children could be officially registered at the local registrar's office.

A Gift of Love and Support

In a gesture of communal support, the city government, alongside Rep. Miguel Villafuerte and Gov. Luigi Villafuerte, extended a hand of generosity to the newlyweds. Each couple received not just blessings and well-wishes but tangible assistance to help them start their new lives together. The provisions included free food, two sacks of rice, and a cash gift of P2,000. This support underscores a vital message - the importance of nurturing and providing for one’s family, a sentiment echoed by Mayor Oliva during the ceremony. He emphasized the significance of respect and genuine love within the family, illustrating the city's commitment to the welfare of its indigenous peoples.

Empowering a Community

The mass wedding is a testament to Iriga City's dedication to inclusivity and support for its indigenous populations. By facilitating the legal registration of these couples and their children, the city is not just recognizing their unions but is actively integrating them into the societal framework. This initiative provides the Unurugan tribe with the opportunity to access government programs, healthcare, education, and other services that are often taken for granted by others. It is a step towards breaking the cycle of marginalization and ensuring that the tribe’s future generations have a stronger foundation to build upon.

The Valentine's Day mass wedding in Iriga City was more than a celebration of love between couples. It was a groundbreaking event that married tradition with progress, love with legality, and community with individual families. The efforts of Mayor Wilfredo Oliva, local officials, and tribe chieftain Raquel Cesno have set a precedent for how love and law can come together to create meaningful change. As the 29 couples of the Unurugan tribe embark on their new lives together, they carry with them not just the blessings of their community but the promise of a brighter, more inclusive future. This event is a beacon of hope and a model for other communities striving to bridge the gap between indigenous populations and wider societal benefits, proving that when we marry love with action, transformative change is possible.