Lory Johansen: A Paramedic's Legacy of 30 Years and a Trailblazer for Women

Lory Johansen, a 63-year-old paramedic from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is preparing to bid farewell to a career that spans three decades. Since 1994, Johansen has been a fixture in the Sioux Falls emergency medical services, breaking barriers and setting new standards for women in a profession that was predominantly male-dominated.

A Trailblazer in the Field

Jeff Kaufman, the Director of Logistics and patient care mobility, doesn't hesitate to laud Johansen's indomitable spirit and character. He acknowledges her as a trailblazer, not just for her longevity in the field, but also for the path she has paved for other women. Johansen's career is a testament to her passion and dedication, a story of endurance and determination that resonates with many of her colleagues and those that she has inspired over the years.

An Unwavering Dedication

Johansen looks back fondly at her experiences, from racing against the clock in ground ambulances to soaring through the skies in helicopters and planes to transport critically ill patients. Her unwavering commitment to her profession is palpable in her recollections. As she prepares to hang up her uniform, Johansen reveals that what she'll miss most is the people, and the gratification that comes from helping them navigate their most challenging days.

A Community's Heartfelt Thanks

Over the years, Johansen's contribution to her community has not gone unnoticed. Her retirement party, scheduled for her birthday on February 16th, will serve as a testament to her invaluable service. The event, an open house at the PatientCare EMS from 1-4 pm, will provide an opportunity for the community to express their gratitude and bid farewell to a woman who has dedicated her life to the service of others.