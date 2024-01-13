Longview Charities List Specific Donation Needs to Support Community Services

Charitable organizations across Longview, Texas, are reaching out to the community, seeking specific donations to bolster their diverse community service programs. From necessary household items to educational materials, each institution has unique needs that the community can help fulfill.

House of Hope’s Essential Requirements

The House of Hope, located at 3011 W. Marshall Ave., has listed several items it requires, including tall kitchen garbage bags, twin size mattresses, 55-gallon trash bags, Dawn dish soap, and plastic wrap. These items are crucial in maintaining the daily operations and hygiene standards within the organization.

East Texas Literacy Council’s Call for Books

The East Texas Literacy Council is on the lookout for picture books, comic books, graphic novels, and young adult fiction in good condition. They specifically mention a need for Spanish children’s books to aid their ESL program, emphasizing the importance of language acquisition through accessible and entertaining reading materials.

Necessities for Longview Child Development Center and Newgate Mission

Longview Child Development Center has expressed a need for boys and girls clothes in sizes 12 months to 5T, unscented wipes, and various play items. Newgate Mission is in urgent need of bus passes, aprons, winter hats, hygiene products, and bottled water. These items are essential for the health and wellbeing of the individuals under their care.

House of Disciples, D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, and Family Promise Needs

The House of Disciples requires bunk beds, men’s clothing, and hygiene products, highlighting the basic needs of the men they serve. D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center’s list includes disinfecting wipes and paper towels, essential for maintaining a clean and safe environment. Lastly, Family Promise is asking for toiletries, OdoBan, and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent, underlining the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

Each organization has provided contact information for individuals who wish to learn more or contribute. The collective call to action resonates with a shared purpose: to support their community service programs and continue making a difference in the lives of those they serve.