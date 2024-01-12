Life Hub Winter Shelter Ramps Up Capacity Amid Looming Homeless Camp Ban

In the face of persistent inclement weather and an impending forecast of frigid conditions, the Life Hub Winter Shelter is amping up its efforts to accommodate the growing homeless population. The looming homeless camp ban, scheduled for January 17, has spurred the shelter into action, leading to the installation of additional bunk beds in the women's dormitory to boost capacity.

Advertisment

Severe Shortage of Shelter Beds

However, the pressing need far outstrips available resources. With over 150 individuals already seeking refuge at the shelter and barely more than 50 beds to offer, the situation is dire. Advocacy groups remain hopeful that the ban will be postponed at least until the termination of the shelter program on March 15. These advocates also propose the establishment of a managed camp during the interim period.

Challenges in Establishing Managed Camps

Advertisment

Yet, the task of identifying a suitable location for a managed camp and extending essential services such as round-the-clock staffing, water, waste management, restrooms, and storage presents a significant challenge. Currently, the shelter only opens at night, revealing a glaring gap in service availability during the day. Catholic Charities, which fills this gap, is unfortunately closed during evening hours.

Long-term Plans and Immediate Needs

The long-term strategic plan involves expanding the Life Hub building to create a year-round, 24/7 facility. However, the present focus remains on ensuring a clean, sanitized, and warm space for the homeless during the night hours. This immediate need becomes more pressing in light of the fact that Greater Sudbury has received federal funding to boost homeless services. The city, which received $436,000 to support the unsheltered population this winter, is reaching out to existing providers to augment warming center spaces, extend daytime programming hours, and increase staffing levels.