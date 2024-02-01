Librarian Creates Lifeline for Domestic Violence Victims

Westwood librarian Molly Riportella has launched an ingenious initiative, BiblioUnderground, with a mission to support victims of domestic violence in their quest for safety and independence. Motivated by her personal experience in a violent relationship, Riportella has devised an innovative solution known as 'Book-it 2 Freedom Kits', hollowed-out library books that discreetly house prepaid burner phones and essential support resources. This unique approach serves dual purposes: it fosters a safer escape route for victims, and it repurposes discarded library books into powerful tools of liberation.

The Genesis of BiblioUnderground

The seeds of BiblioUnderground were sown in a deeply personal and painful experience, which Riportella transformed into a potential lifeline for others. The initiative, founded in March 2022, was born as a response to the dangerous situation a colleague was facing. Riportella equipped an extra phone with necessary contacts and a secure email address, but soon realized the challenge was to deliver these resources safely and discreetly to those in need. The answer? Modifying discarded library books to serve as an unassuming shell for the phones.

Book-it 2 Freedom Kits: An Innovative Lifeline

The 'Book-it 2 Freedom Kits' are anything but ordinary library books. Each kit is meticulously crafted to hide a burner phone, prepaid and loaded with contacts that can provide immediate assistance. The kits also include resource information to guide victims through the process of leaving an abusive situation. For victims trapped in violent relationships, these kits could potentially mean the difference between life and death.

A Vision for a Nationwide Network

Riportella, who funds the phones herself, has already distributed three kits and dreams of seeing her initiative adopted by librarians across the nation. She envisages these kits being shared with organizations that support domestic violence victims, health and human services departments, medical facilities, and even police departments. To make this vision a reality, Riportella calls for the formation of an independent organization to connect librarians, facilitate funding, and manage the distribution of supplies like phones and postage. With the right support, BiblioUnderground could evolve into a powerful nationwide network that aids victims of domestic violence in their journey to freedom.