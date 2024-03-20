Lib Dem MP Olney Demands Transparency Over Thames Water's Project Timber Amid Crisis

Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, Sarah Olney, has escalated concerns over Thames Water's potential collapse, spotlighting government avoidance and demanding full disclosure of contingency plans known as Project Timber. Facing a staggering £14 billion debt, Thames Water's lobbying efforts to hike bills by 40% and minimize fines—while continuing dividend payments—have stirred public outrage, especially in light of the company's excessive sewage dumping into the River Thames. This crisis calls into question the future of the UK's largest water supplier, serving over 15 million households, amid escalating environmental and financial turmoil.

Unveiling Project Timber

Olney's persistent inquiry into the government's secretive handling of Thames Water's dire situation underscores the urgency for transparency. Despite her efforts, including three parliamentary questions directed at Environment Secretary Steve Barclay, responses were delayed, fueling suspicions of deliberate scrutiny avoidance. Thames Water's strategy to avoid a government bailout by pushing for bill increases and reduced penalties has been met with criticism, especially as it juxtaposes with the firm's poor environmental record—having dumped human waste into the Thames for over 1,900 hours this year alone.

Environmental and Financial Repercussions

The environmental cost of Thames Water's operations has been catastrophic. Campaigners have highlighted the severe pollution and ecological damage caused by the company's sewage discharges, equating to 79 days of continuous dumping. This negligence has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for stringent regulatory reforms. Financially, the company's precarious position raises alarms about the potential impact on taxpayers and the broader implications for the UK's water supply infrastructure. The debate over Project Timber and the proposed financial remedies underscores the critical crossroads at which Thames Water and its stakeholders stand.

As the public and political pressure mounts, the call for Thames Water's restructuring into a Public Benefit Company gains momentum. This proposal, championed by Olney and supported by environmental groups, aims to realign the company's priorities towards public service and environmental stewardship.