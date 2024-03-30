Les Twentyman Passes Away at 76: Legacy of a Melbourne Youth Advocate

David Glenny, a single father from Melbourne's west, tearfully remembers the monumental impact Les Twentyman had on his life and that of his children. The youth social worker's recent passing at age 76 has sparked a wave of tributes from various quarters, including political leaders and community icons, highlighting his dedicated service to Melbourne's disadvantaged youth through the Les Twentyman Foundation.

Champion for the Underprivileged

Les Twentyman's journey began in the streets of Melbourne's western suburbs, where he emerged as a beacon of hope for many young individuals and families in distress. His foundation's initiatives, such as the back-to-school program, provided essential resources to ensure education for all, irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds. Twentyman's approachability and genuine care for the youth won him not just respect but familial love from those he helped, influencing lives beyond mere assistance.

More Than a Social Worker

Ten years ago, Glenny was struggling to keep his family afloat when Twentyman stepped in, offering support that Glenny believes was critical for his children's survival. Twentyman's legacy extends beyond individual stories; his efforts saved the Western Bulldogs football club from merging, showcasing his dedication to his community's spirit and resilience. His advocacy work for youth crime and drug prevention has been instrumental in shaping policies and perspectives towards more compassionate and practical approaches.

Leaving Behind a Lasting Legacy

Twentyman's passing marks the end of an era but also cements a legacy of relentless advocacy for youth and social justice. His life's work has inspired many, from political figures to the everyday people of Melbourne's western suburbs, ensuring his mission will continue through those he touched. As tributes continue to pour in, the impact of Twentyman's work remains a testament to the power of dedicated community service and advocacy.