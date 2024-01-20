Lee County Government Responds to Cold Spell with Homeless Outreach Plan

As the mercury dips to 40 degrees and lower over the weekend, Lee County Government, in collaboration with various partners, has rolled out a Cold Weather Outreach Plan. The plan aims to provide crucial aid to the homeless population in the area, offering much-needed protection against the biting cold.

Weathering the Storm Together

The Severe Weather Outreach Teams are on standby, ready to deliver essential supplies such as socks, handwarmers, and blankets. In addition to these supplies, the teams are prepared to offer transportation to shelters, with a key focus on the Bob Janes Empowerment Center. The outreach efforts are not temporary; they are set to continue throughout the weekend, ensuring that those in need have consistent access to resources to combat the chilly weather.

Technology and Coordination: A Strong Front

The Lee County Human & Veteran Services department is at the heart of this initiative. The department has taken the onus of providing detailed information on outreach locations, transportation, sheltering, and supplies through a coordinated entry phone line. In a digital leap, they have also developed the Lee Reach app, available for download on both Apple and Google Play platforms. The app serves as a crucial link, allowing individuals to receive push alerts regarding the outreach, ensuring nobody is left out in the cold.

The designated outreach locations are strategically placed near LeeTran routes. This thoughtful placement facilitates easy access for volunteers and staff to distribute the essential items and assist with transportation to shelters. The outreach teams are a mix of Human & Veteran Services staff, the Housing, Outreach and Treatment team, law enforcement, and Centerstone Behavioral Health, creating a comprehensive network of support.