Fashion

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s Stylish New Year’s Eve Celebration Foreshadows Wedding Plans

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Stylish New Year's Eve Celebration Foreshadows Wedding Plans

The quintessence of style and affection, ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the progeny of basketball luminary Michael Jordan, rang in the New Year together. Their celebration, marked by a joint Instagram post wishing health, happiness, and prosperity for 2024, caught the attention of their followers.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan: A Stylish New Year’s Eve

As 2023 ticked into 2024, the celebrity couple donned chic attire, reflecting their individual style. Larsa Pippen, 49, dazzled in a seafoam green, long-sleeved turtleneck gown by Jessica Bara. The gown, covered in sheer, crystal-encrusted material, was complemented by a bright green Chanel handbag and delicate earrings. Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, exhibited his sartorial sensibility in a dark blue suit paired with a turtleneck, sneakers, and a beanie.

Sharing Celebration Moments

The couple, known for co-hosting the podcast ‘Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’, shared glimpses of their celebration. From clips of their time on a boat to a dazzling fireworks display, the couple’s Instagram posts were a testament to their shared joy.

A Future Together

In an intriguing twist, Marcus Jordan hinted at wedding plans while attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in December 2023. Their shared anticipation for a life together was palpable as they discussed looking at rings, with Pippen expressing complete confidence in Marcus’s taste.

Having officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2023, the couple has been vocal about their strong bond. Larsa Pippen has lauded Marcus for his fun nature, describing their relationship as unique and ‘glued at the hip’. Marcus, in return, has admired Larsa’s caring nature, underlining her willingness to go to great lengths for others as a genuine trait.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

