Lagos Indigenes Form De Renaissance Patriots for Justice, Aim to End Marginalisation

Amidst the bustling streets and vibrant culture of Lagos, a new socio-cultural organization has emerged from the heart of the city's indigene community. De Renaissance Patriots, a group consisting of prominent Lagosians including Prof. Adele Jinadu as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, along with retired Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, and other distinguished personalities, have united to address the long-standing issue of marginalisation and deprivation among the indigenes of Lagos State.

At the core of De Renaissance Patriots' mission is the enhancement, promotion, and advocacy for a better social order for Lagos indigenes. The organization has outlined its commitment to initiate programmes that directly involve the state's indigenes, promoting their political aspirations, culture, traditions, and social events. A pivotal stance taken by the group is the insistence that any gubernatorial candidate fielded by political parties must be an 'IBILE Eko person', emphasizing the importance of indigenous representation in political spheres.

Addressing Long-standing Issues of Marginalisation

The inception of De Renaissance Patriots comes as a response to the perceived ongoing deprivation and marginalisation of Lagos indigenes by non-indigenes who have, according to the group, unlawfully seized political power since the return of democracy in 1999.

The group's statement, articulated with concern for the 'mis-development' of Lagos, highlights a growing awareness among indigenous people about their sidelined state in the socio-political landscape of Lagos. Despite these challenges, De Renaissance Patriots have reported a significant impact through sensitization efforts, with many indigenous people now supporting the cause.

Future Outlook: Empowerment and Inclusivity

The emergence of De Renaissance Patriots signifies a pivotal moment in Lagos' socio-political dynamics, signaling a growing movement towards inclusivity and empowerment for the city's indigenous population.

By advocating for indigenous representation and addressing the issues of marginalisation, the organisation aims to reshape the political narrative of Lagos, ensuring that the voices of its true sons and daughters are heard and respected. As this movement gains momentum, the potential for a more equitable and representative governance structure in Lagos becomes increasingly plausible.