Lagos Cracks Down on Highway Crossers: 13 Arrested for Ignoring Pedestrian Bridge

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), on a bustling Thursday morning, apprehended 13 individuals at the Oshodi Oke area for bypassing the pedestrian bridge to cross the highway directly. This action, disclosed by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, through a video on his X handle, underscores Lagos State's stringent measures against jaywalking, aiming to enhance pedestrian safety and orderliness in the state's bustling metropolises.

Stepping Up Enforcement

The arrest of the 13 individuals marks a significant moment in the Lagos State government's ongoing campaign to promote the use of pedestrian bridges. Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, in his message, highlighted that despite prior warnings and the presence of LAGESC officials encouraging the use of pedestrian bridges, these individuals chose to flout the rules. Their arrest around 8:30 AM and subsequent charging to court for prosecution signals a stern warning to others who might consider similar actions. This move is part of a broader effort by the state to curb the dangerous practice of crossing busy highways on foot, which poses significant risks to pedestrian safety.

Prior Warnings and Actions

Before this incident, the Lagos State Government had been vocal about the dangers and legal consequences of ignoring pedestrian bridges. In February, an official statement urged residents to utilize these structures, labeling the act of crossing highways as an offense punishable by law. This stance was further reinforced by actions such as the dislodgment of miscreants from the Ikota pedestrian bridge, showcasing the government's commitment to maintaining the safety and integrity of these pedestrian pathways. The arrest of 17 individuals for vandalizing property on pedestrian bridges and converting them into makeshift homes also highlighted the challenges faced in ensuring these bridges serve their intended purpose.