Kerala High Court Highlights Men's Vulnerability to Sexual Assault in Recent POCSO Cases

Thiruvananthapuram, February 28: The Kerala High Court made a groundbreaking oral observation on Wednesday, emphasizing that sexual assault affects not only women but men as well, thereby challenging long-standing societal misconceptions. This observation came to light while the court was considering a petition filed by a doctor against the current protocol for the examination of sexual assault victims in Kerala, which mandates the involvement of gynecologists, with a preference for women. The court's willingness to address any issues with the current protocol was clear, as it urged the petitioner to view their role in addressing sexual assault cases as a social commitment.

Reevaluating Protocols for Sexual Assault Victims

The petition brought to light a significant oversight in the existing protocol for the examination of sexual assault victims, which does not account for male victims. Justice Devan Ramachandran's remarks shed light on the changing landscape of sexual assault cases, particularly those involving minors under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. With an increase in cases involving boy victims, the court's observation calls for a reevaluation of current practices and underscores the need for a more inclusive approach that recognizes the vulnerability of all victims, regardless of gender.

Increase in POCSO Cases Involving Boys

The court's acknowledgment of the rise in POCSO cases involving boys serves as a critical reminder of the universal threat of sexual assault. By challenging the common misconception that sexual assault predominantly affects women, the Kerala High Court has highlighted the importance of addressing the needs of all victims. Justice Ramachandran's comments not only bring attention to the presence of male victims in recent POCSO matters but also emphasize the judiciary's role in ensuring that protocols for examining sexual assault victims are inclusive and sensitive to the experiences of all individuals.

A Call for Social Commitment

Justice Ramachandran's remarks extended beyond the courtroom, calling on medical professionals and society at large to view the support of sexual assault victims as a social commitment. This perspective encourages a collective responsibility towards addressing and preventing sexual assault, advocating for a shift in societal attitudes and protocols that currently overlook male victims. The High Court's willingness to iron out any problems with the existing protocol reflects a proactive stance in ensuring justice and support for all victims of sexual assault.

The Kerala High Court's observations mark a significant step towards acknowledging and addressing the vulnerabilities faced by male victims of sexual assault. By challenging existing protocols and societal misconceptions, the court has opened a dialogue on the need for more inclusive practices that recognize the experiences of all victims. As the matter is set for further hearing on March 5, it remains to be seen how these discussions will influence changes in protocols and contribute to a more equitable approach to supporting sexual assault victims.