Kay Mathews Named Outstanding Citizen of 2024: A Heartwarming Tribute to Community Service

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, Kay Mathews, the steadfast volunteer at Regional Rehab, was named the Outstanding Citizen of 2024 by the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo. This honor was bestowed upon her at their annual Charity Ball, held at the Cadence Bank Arena, an event marked by the unique participation of senior high school girls as living advertisements for local businesses.

A Night of Recognition and Charity

The Cadence Bank Arena buzzed with anticipation on the evening of February 9th, 2024, as the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo prepared to host its annual Charity Ball. This event, the organization's sole fundraiser of the year, is a testament to the power of community and generosity. The arena, adorned with twinkling lights and vibrant decorations, bore witness to an extraordinary gathering of individuals united by their commitment to supporting local charities.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Outstanding Citizen of the year. The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo reserves this recognition for individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through their dedication and selflessness. This year, the honor was bestowed upon Kay Mathews, a long-time volunteer at Regional Rehab.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Kay Mathews' journey with Regional Rehab spans several decades, during which she has tirelessly dedicated her time and energy to improving the lives of those in need. Her work has touched countless individuals, offering them hope and healing in their most challenging moments.