Safety

Kashmir University Leads Traffic Awareness Drive in Srinagar

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
In a significant move to promote responsible road usage and enhance public safety, the National Service Scheme of Kashmir University, in partnership with the J&K Traffic Police and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Srinagar, has embarked on a weeklong traffic awareness campaign. The event, staged at the Sports Complex, Polo Ground, in Srinagar, commenced on January 11 and is set to run until January 17, under the keen watch of key figures including Senior Superintendent of Police Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Regional Transport Officer Syed Shahnawaz, Additional Superintendent of Police Tariq Ahmad Wani, and Deputy Director Hakim Abdul Aziz.

Championing Road Safety

Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Prof Nilofer Khan, underscored the campaign’s significance in her message, urging the importance of safety and adherence to traffic regulations. The opening ceremony saw a solemn pledge, led by Tariq Ahmad Wani, where all participants vowed to abide by traffic laws.

Driving Awareness Through Signature Drive

A standout feature of this campaign is a signature drive designed to raise public awareness about the paramount importance of obeying traffic laws. This initiative, aiming to engage and educate the community about proper driving conduct and the implications of not following traffic rules, forms a critical part of the weeklong program.

Unified Effort Towards Safer Roads

This collaborative initiative, with Kashmir University at the helm, is a testament to the concerted efforts of the university, the J&K Traffic Police, and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in fostering a culture of responsible road usage. The event highlights the role of education and awareness in ensuring the safety of all road users, thereby contributing to a more secure and orderly traffic environment in Srinagar.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

