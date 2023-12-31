en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Judi Love Expresses Outrage Over Racial Profiling Incident

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:59 pm EST
Judi Love Expresses Outrage Over Racial Profiling Incident

Renowned television presenter and stand-up comedienne, Judi Love, has voiced her indignation after a disconcerting incident of racial profiling during a shopping expedition with her children. In a revealing post on social media, Love explained how a security guard at a famous store singled her out to produce a receipt for her purchases, a demand not imposed on other customers who were clearly dissimilar to her.

Exposing Discrimination and Advocating for Respect

In the face of this apparent discrimination, Love chose not to comply with the guard’s request, confronting him about his motives. The incident, which unfolded in front of her children, deeply upset Love, but she stood her ground, not only in her capacity as a public figure but also as a mother imparting principles and respect. While Love has chosen not to publicly disclose the store’s identity, she has communicated with them directly to address the issue.

A History of Confronting Racism

Love, who is a mother to an 18-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son, has been vocal about her encounters with racism in the past. She has shared experiences of verbal abuse and instances where she was overlooked for job positions despite being better qualified. Love has also opened up about the secondary trauma she has endured as a result of historical racism and the implications of watching documentaries on slavery.

Black History Month: A Call for Positive Narratives

As an advocate for Black History Month, Love has urged for a shift in focus from the negative aspects of black history towards the positive contributions and achievements of black individuals. This recent incident of racial profiling has undoubtedly reinforced her commitment to this cause, and her determination to educate the public about these pervasive prejudices.

0
Society
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stephanie Land's New Memoir 'Class' Unveils the Struggles of Single Mothers

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: A Year of Market Movements, Notable Trades, and Societal Developments

By Safak Costu

2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Kenyan Clergy Address Societal Issues: Influence of Religious Leaders ...
@Kenya · 10 mins
Kenyan Clergy Address Societal Issues: Influence of Religious Leaders ...
heart comment 0
Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless Prank?

By BNN Correspondents

Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless Prank?
Toronto Bids Farewell to Prominent Figures in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Bids Farewell to Prominent Figures in 2023
Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment
Uganda’s New Year Preparations: A Blend of Security, Culture, and Reflection

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's New Year Preparations: A Blend of Security, Culture, and Reflection
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
2 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
4 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
6 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
7 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
7 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
7 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
8 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
9 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
7 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app