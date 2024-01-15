Jones County Migrant Inclusion Team: A Beacon of Support for Monticello's Hispanic Community

The Jones County Migrant Inclusion Team, a proactive community initiative launched last month in Monticello, is already making significant progress in aiding the local Hispanic community. In a recent meeting with the Monticello City Council, representatives Mary Melchert and Arnulfo Arriaga outlined the team's key initiatives.

Healthcare, Education and Financial Literacy

In their quest to comprehensively support the Hispanic community, the Migrant Inclusion Team has set a multi-faceted agenda. This includes providing healthcare services, offering English as a Second Language classes, imparting financial literacy, and extending citizenship assistance. They have forged a strategic partnership with The Proteus, Inc., a non-profit organization known for its unwavering commitment to providing free healthcare to Hispanic communities.

Council's Support to Team's Initiatives

In a bid to facilitate the team's initiatives, they put forth a request to the council to rent the Community Building monthly at a reduced rate. The council responded affirmatively, approving a 50% reduction in the rental fee and waiving the deposit altogether.

Other City Matters Addressed

Beyond the Migrant Inclusion Team's efforts, the council also addressed a diverse range of city matters in the same meeting. They scheduled a public hearing for a property easement and designated Monticello Express as the city's official publication newspaper. Other pertinent issues, such as a meeting reschedule due to the Iowa Caucuses, appointment of members to the Compensation Committee, and an amendment to the code of ordinances to include the State Income Setoff Program were also discussed. The meeting concluded with a closed session dedicated to confidential law enforcement matters.