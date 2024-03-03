Jinjiang Yizhong Alumni Marks 44th Anniversary, Elects Lai Jia Liang President in Manila

On March 2, 2024, the Jinjiang Yizhong Alumni Association of the Philippines celebrated its 44th anniversary at the Century Seafood Restaurant in Malate, Manila, witnessing the election of Lai Jia Liang as its new president. Over 400 members gathered to honor the legacy and future of an organization deeply rooted in the success stories of its members, many of whom are distinguished business leaders in the Philippines originating from Fujian province's esteemed Jinjiang First High School. Guest speaker Yao Jinzhen highlighted the school's pivotal role in shaping the entrepreneurial spirit amongst its alumni now thriving in the Philippines.

Commitment to Community and Education

Lai Jia Liang, stepping into his role as president, pledged to continue the association's significant projects, focusing especially on education and charity. Throughout the pandemic, the Jinjiang Yizhong Alumni Association was at the forefront of providing aid, donating medicines, and medical supplies to those in need. Their commitment extends beyond crisis relief; the association regularly conducts charity activities in poverty-stricken areas, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community that has helped many of its members flourish.

Empowering the Youth

Recognizing the power of education and the opportunities it brings, the Jinjiang Yizhong Alumni Association now prioritizes the education of the younger generation. By offering free training in areas such as e-commerce, the association aims to equip young people with the skills necessary to succeed in today's digital world. Furthermore, they encourage active participation in social activities, fostering a sense of responsibility and community engagement among the youth. This initiative reflects the association's belief in the transformative power of education and community service.

Looking Forward

As the Jinjiang Yizhong Alumni Association embarks on another year under the leadership of Lai Jia Liang, it stands as a testament to the enduring bonds of its members and their shared commitment to philanthropy and education. Michael Wong Ho, reflecting on the event, emphasized the importance of the association's role in not only connecting alumni but also in making a tangible difference in the lives of the less fortunate. The association's efforts to empower the youth and engage in charitable activities continue to highlight the values instilled by Jinjiang First High School, shaping a future where success and social responsibility go hand in hand.