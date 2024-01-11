en English
Society

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Open Up About Financial Dispute with Jim Bob Duggar

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Open Up About Financial Dispute with Jim Bob Duggar

The former reality TV star, Jill Duggar, and her husband, Derick Dillard, an attorney, have aired their grievances against Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, on their podcast, ‘The Unplanned Podcast.’ On the episode released on January 11, the couple delved into a financial dispute that has become a bone of contention within the family.

Disputed Income and Effects

Jill expressed her frustration over legal documents which reportedly displayed her and Derick’s income from the reality TV series in a distorted light. The couple maintains that the reported income does not mirror their actual earnings from the show. This incorrect representation has had a significant impact on Derick’s law school scholarships, complicating their financial situation.

Accusations of Financial Secrecy

Derick leveled accusations against his father-in-law, Jim Bob, alleging that he kept financial matters under wraps and lacked transparency. This lack of clarity, according to Derick, has further strained their relationship and complicated the resolution of the dispute.

Insights from ‘Counting the Cost’

Jill made reference to her memoir, ‘Counting the Cost,’ where she shed light on the family’s earnings from the show. She claimed that, although the family made around $8 million from the series, they received only a small fraction of the profits, approximately $175,000. Jill considers this distribution unfair and indicative of the larger financial issues within the family.

The Strained Family Ties

Despite a recent family reunion, Jill confessed that her relationship with her parents remains tense. She mentioned that while her parents have read her memoir, she is treading carefully when it comes to discussing the financial issue with them. Past attempts at resolution, including therapy, have not been productive, leaving Jill cautious about future engagements.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

