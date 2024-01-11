en English
Society

Jill Dillard Sheds Light on Her Struggle for Independence within the IBLP Framework

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
In a candid revelation on ‘The Unplanned Podcast,’ Jill Dillard, formerly known as Jill Duggar, shed light on the rigid hierarchical structure of the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) that shaped her upbringing. Dillard detailed the IBLP’s authority principle, a system that places God at the apex, succeeded by parents, government, and children, respectively.

This chain of command, she explained, imposes an unending obligation of obedience towards parental authority, equating rebellion with susceptibility to harm and misfortune.

Parental Authority and its Consequences

According to Dillard, the IBLP doctrine frowned upon defiance of parental authority, particularly in pivotal life decisions, without their blessing. She shared a personal instance where a car crash she was involved in was allegedly linked to her noncompliance with this dictum. Moreover, she highlighted that this principle also permeated her brothers’ lives, necessitating parental approval for significant decisions, including home purchase or marriage.

Breaking Free from the Chains of Orthodoxy

One of Dillard’s acts of resistance was deciding to wear pants, a move that defied her family’s dress code. This decision led to a heated and emotional encounter with her father, Jim Bob. Her memoir, ‘Counting the Cost,’ released in September 2023, delves deeper into her quest for autonomy and acknowledgement from her father. Despite the emotional turmoil, Dillard has not severed ties with her parents. Her relationship status with them stands at ‘complicated,’ with strict boundaries in place to safeguard her own family’s mental equilibrium.

Striving to Mend Familial Bonds

Despite the unconventional childhood and a strained relationship, Dillard is making efforts to mend the familial bonds. Her revelations about her upbringing have certainly dropped bombshells, yet she remains hopeful of a better familial future. The podcast episode stands testament to her brave journey of self-discovery and pursuit of individuality, amidst the constraints of a strict religious upbringing.

Society
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

