en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Jersey Food Banks Brace for Post-Holiday Challenges: A Plea for Continued Support

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
Jersey Food Banks Brace for Post-Holiday Challenges: A Plea for Continued Support

As the festive cheer of the holiday season begins to dissipate, food banks in Jersey are facing a stark reality. The charitable organization Caritas Jersey has witnessed a fivefold surge in the demand for food bank services since 2020. This increased usage, coupled with the ongoing cost of living crisis, has resulted in an urgent plea to the local community: Maintain your charitable donations into the New Year.

Demand Skyrockets Amid Cost of Living Crisis

The surge in food bank usage is not an isolated incident. It mirrors a global trend, driven by the escalating cost of living and housing expenses. St Vincent de Paul, another food bank in Jersey, also reports a drastic increase in individuals seeking assistance, a testament to the far-reaching impact of the financial crisis.

Post-Holiday Challenges: A Call for Sustained Support

While the season of giving saw an influx of donations, Caritas Jersey is bracing for the typical downturn in contributions that accompanies the advent of the New Year. Patrick Lynch, CEO of Caritas Jersey, underscores the necessity for sustained support beyond the holiday season. The anticipated decline in donations come January, coupled with the already heightened demand, presents a formidable challenge.

Weathering the Storm: Community Support Vital

As Jersey food banks anticipate the most challenging period, they urge the local community to continue their charitable donations. Amidst these calls for support, the island faces another hurdle – adverse weather conditions brought by Storm Gerrit have led to Condor Ferries canceling some cross-channel services. This development may further strain the food banks’ resources. The need for continued community contributions has never been more critical.

0
Society Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiling the Invisible Wound of Loneliness: A Look into Malta's Rising Social Issue

By Nimrah Khatoon

First Lady of Malawi Calls for Respect and Understanding amid Witchcraft Accusations against the Elderly

By Quadri Adejumo

Claudia Winkleman Raises Concerns over Rising Hate Crimes in the UK ...
@Society · 41 mins
Claudia Winkleman Raises Concerns over Rising Hate Crimes in the UK ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress

By Nimrah Khatoon

Holiday Heartbreak: Theft of Christmas Presents Sparks Community Distress
Handwriting vs Typing: The Learning Impact Debate Continues

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Handwriting vs Typing: The Learning Impact Debate Continues
From ‘Maid’ to ‘Class’: Stephanie Land’s Journey of Resilience

By Hadeel Hashem

From 'Maid' to 'Class': Stephanie Land's Journey of Resilience
The Zsa Zsa Factor: Fame Without Accomplishment

By Rafia Tasleem

The Zsa Zsa Factor: Fame Without Accomplishment
Latest Headlines
World News
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
27 seconds
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
1 min
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
1 min
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
3 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
4 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
5 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
5 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app