Jennifer Lawrence Recounts Stressful Wedding and Unexpected Proposal

Acclaimed actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her wedding experience with art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019, painting a picture that was far from the fairy-tale often associated with celebrity nuptials. In a candid exchange at the Golden Globes, Lawrence described the event as ‘awful’ and ‘so stressful’, attributing her distress to the constant worry about her guests’ comfort and enjoyment.

Hostess Anxiety Overshadowing Personal Joy

In the midst of what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, Lawrence found herself plagued by anxiety. Her concerns mainly revolved around her guests’ well-being, to the point where her own enjoyment of the event took a back seat. A moment that stood out was when she noticed veteran actor Robert De Niro appearing lost and uncomfortable at the rehearsal dinner, leading her to suggest he should leave for his own comfort.

Wedding Bells Amidst Concerns

Despite the chaotic and stressful backdrop, Lawrence and Maroney’s commitment to their guests was unwavering. They remained the last ones standing at their wedding, a testament to their hospitality and dedication. The wedding took place at the Belcourt of Newport Mansion in Rhode Island, a venue that echoes the history and grandeur that the couple’s union represented.

Proposal: Thrilling Yet Unexpected

Lawrence also took the opportunity to share her proposal experience, which was thrilling but not as she had imagined. The actress met Maroney in 2018 and felt an immediate desire to marry him. The proposal came after a few months of dating, a surprise that she found overwhelming. Despite the whirlwind of emotions, Lawrence expressed her unwavering love for Maroney, stating her wish to ‘legally bind him to me forever’ as a testament to their close friendship and deep connection.