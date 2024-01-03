en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Jammu District Commissioner Stresses on Societal Cooperation in Drug Menace

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Jammu District Commissioner Stresses on Societal Cooperation in Drug Menace

In a significant move towards the eradication of the drug menace, a public grievance redressal camp was held in Jammu under the leadership of District Development Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya. Held at the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Jammu North, the camp was a significant platform for discussions on drug eradication and resolution of various public concerns.

Stressing the Importance of Societal Cooperation

Vaishya underscored the necessity of societal cooperation in combating the drug menace. He encouraged the active participation of residents and called for a collaborative approach between the administration and the public to create a drug-free society. The SHO of Janipur actively participated in these sensitive talks, demonstrating the police department’s commitment to the cause.

Addressing Public Concerns

The camp also served as a platform to address public concerns related to road conditions, drinking water facilities, traffic management, and urban development. Residents from areas such as Mishriwala, Durga Nagar, and Muthi used this opportunity to raise issues regarding revenue, roads and infrastructure. SDM Nitish Rajora and Tehsildar Aman Kumara Anand were urged to maintain regular communication with the community for the prompt resolution of these issues.

Building a Network of Positive Change Agents

Vaishya encouraged every individual to become an agent of positive change, acknowledging potential resistance but emphasizing the power of unity. The event was attended by district officials such as the Chief Medical Officer, the Chief Planning Officer, the Chief Education Officer, and Executive Engineers. Former Municipal Corporators contributed to the dialogue by highlighting significant public needs, further bolstering the camp’s effectiveness.

Parallel to the camp, the police were successful in arresting drug peddlers in Baramulla and Sopore, recovering contraband substances, demonstrating the government’s commitment to a drug-free society.

0
Society
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
Maddie, the Golden Retriever Winning Hearts in Belfast and Beyond
In the picturesque region of Castlereagh, Belfast, a Golden Retriever named Maddie is making waves with her infectious enthusiasm and heartwarming greetings. At the tender age of 15 months, Maddie has become a local celebrity, amassing a following of over a million on Instagram and winning the hearts of passersby and workers in her community.
Maddie, the Golden Retriever Winning Hearts in Belfast and Beyond
Vibrant Beats and Resilience: Dominican Car Audio Culture in NYC
16 mins ago
Vibrant Beats and Resilience: Dominican Car Audio Culture in NYC
Mexico City Mayor's Crusade Against Street Stall Designs Sparks Debate
16 mins ago
Mexico City Mayor's Crusade Against Street Stall Designs Sparks Debate
Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada
5 mins ago
Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
7 mins ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
10 mins ago
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Latest Headlines
World News
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
50 seconds
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
55 seconds
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
1 min
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
2 mins
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
2 mins
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
3 mins
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
3 mins
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
3 mins
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app