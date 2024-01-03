Jammu District Commissioner Stresses on Societal Cooperation in Drug Menace

In a significant move towards the eradication of the drug menace, a public grievance redressal camp was held in Jammu under the leadership of District Development Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya. Held at the office of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Jammu North, the camp was a significant platform for discussions on drug eradication and resolution of various public concerns.

Stressing the Importance of Societal Cooperation

Vaishya underscored the necessity of societal cooperation in combating the drug menace. He encouraged the active participation of residents and called for a collaborative approach between the administration and the public to create a drug-free society. The SHO of Janipur actively participated in these sensitive talks, demonstrating the police department’s commitment to the cause.

Addressing Public Concerns

The camp also served as a platform to address public concerns related to road conditions, drinking water facilities, traffic management, and urban development. Residents from areas such as Mishriwala, Durga Nagar, and Muthi used this opportunity to raise issues regarding revenue, roads and infrastructure. SDM Nitish Rajora and Tehsildar Aman Kumara Anand were urged to maintain regular communication with the community for the prompt resolution of these issues.

Building a Network of Positive Change Agents

Vaishya encouraged every individual to become an agent of positive change, acknowledging potential resistance but emphasizing the power of unity. The event was attended by district officials such as the Chief Medical Officer, the Chief Planning Officer, the Chief Education Officer, and Executive Engineers. Former Municipal Corporators contributed to the dialogue by highlighting significant public needs, further bolstering the camp’s effectiveness.

Parallel to the camp, the police were successful in arresting drug peddlers in Baramulla and Sopore, recovering contraband substances, demonstrating the government’s commitment to a drug-free society.