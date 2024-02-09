Jackie Cox: A Drag Star's Journey from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to the Off-Broadway Stage

Jackie Cox, a fan favorite from season 12 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' has been making waves beyond the runway. Born from the imagination of actor Darius Rose, Jackie's articulate, hilarious, and fabulous persona has captured the hearts of many. Rose, who has Persian roots, used Jackie as a platform to celebrate his heritage and advocate for representation.

Advertisment

From the Runway to the Screen

Before his drag fame, Rose worked in corporate retail jobs. However, the allure of the drag world was too strong, and he eventually ran away to pursue his passion full-time. After finishing in fifth place on 'Drag Race' and gaining a significant fanbase, Rose has set his sights on acting. His most recent endeavor is a recurring role on 'Days of Our Lives.'

A Gorgeous Tribute to LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers

Advertisment

Rose currently stars in the Off-Broadway production 'Make Me Gorgeous' at the 46th Street Playhouse. The play, part of Off-Broadway Week (Feb. 12 - Mar. 3), tells the true story of Kenneth Marlowe, a Midwestern LGBTQIA+ pioneer who underwent gender reassignment. Rose plays Marlowe, drawing from his experiences as a drag queen and Middle Eastern descendant.

Celebrating Drag Legacy and Personal Connection

Rose feels a deep connection to Marlowe, who did drag in the Midwest. He hopes to honor the legacy of drag artistry in America through his portrayal. 'Make Me Gorgeous' not only showcases Rose's acting chops but also highlights the rich history of drag and its impact on society.

As the curtains close on 'Make Me Gorgeous,' Rose's journey from Hell's Kitchen to the drag world and onto the stage serves as a testament to the power of passion and self-expression. By sharing the story of Kenneth Marlowe, Rose carries on the legacy of drag artistry in America, inspiring future generations to embrace their true selves.

For tickets to 'Make Me Gorgeous' and other Off-Broadway shows participating in the two-for-one ticket deal, visit gorgeousplay.com. Witness the magic of Jackie Cox, brought to life by the talented Darius Rose, as he pays homage to the LGBTQIA+ trailblazers who paved the way for drag artists today.