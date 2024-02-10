Intersection Improvements in Camas, WA: Traffic Signal or Mini-Roundabout?

As the sun rises over Camas, Washington, a familiar dance unfolds at the intersection of Northwest Lake Road and Northwest Sierra Street. Cars queue patiently, their drivers waiting for the chance to turn left from Sierra onto Lake. However, this daily ballet threatens to become a traffic nightmare as the city's population continues its upward trajectory.

Intersection Improvements: A Necessary Step Forward

A recent analysis by consultants from MacKay Sposito and DKS Associates has underscored the urgent need for upgrades to this critical junction. By 2045, without intervention, the intersection will fail to meet city standards, resulting in gridlock on Northwest Sierra Street.

The proposed improvements aim to enhance road safety and diminish wait times for drivers turning left from Sierra Street onto Lake Road. Two viable options have emerged from the consultants' evaluation: the installation of a traffic signal or the construction of a mini-roundabout.

Traffic Signal vs. Mini-Roundabout: A Tale of Two Solutions

The traffic signal, estimated to cost approximately $1.7 million, promises a 14% reduction in crashes. While this option would indeed alleviate congestion and wait times, it falls short in one crucial aspect: it would not satisfy the intersection's requirements during peak traffic hours by 2039.

Enter the mini-roundabout, a modern solution that carries a price tag of around $3.1 million. This innovative design boasts a 20% crash reduction and lower maintenance costs compared to its signal counterpart. Moreover, it offers faster traffic clearance, a boon for motorists navigate the busy intersection.

However, the mini-roundabout is not without its challenges. Its construction would necessitate private property acquisitions and the building of retaining walls. Despite these hurdles, the long-term benefits - enhanced safety, reduced wait times, and lower maintenance costs - make it a compelling choice.

Seeking Public Input: The Power of Community Voices

City officials are now turning to the community for input on the proposed intersection improvements. This collaborative approach reflects the city's commitment to ensuring that the needs and concerns of its residents are at the forefront of decision-making.

As Camas prepares for its future, the Northwest Lake Road and Northwest Sierra Street intersection stands as a testament to the city's growth and evolution. The choices made today will not only impact traffic flow but also shape the community's landscape for generations to come.

The intersection of Northwest Lake Road and Northwest Sierra Street in Camas, a place once characterized by its seamless flow of traffic, now faces the challenge of accommodating a burgeoning population. The city's consultants have presented two viable solutions: a traffic signal or a mini-roundabout. Each option carries its own merits and challenges, yet both promise to alleviate congestion and enhance safety.

As the community weighs in on these proposals, the future of this critical intersection hangs in the balance. Regardless of the chosen path, one thing is clear - the need for improvement is undeniable, and the time for action is now.