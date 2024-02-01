International Women's Day: A Global Celebration of Women's Resilience and Activism

International Women's Day (IWD), celebrated annually on March 8th, is a beacon of global recognition and respect—the embodiment of a ceaseless struggle for gender justice and a testament to women's resolute spirit. It is a day to honor women's achievements, acknowledge their struggles, and advocate for an egalitarian world, free of gender-based discrimination.

The Birth of International Women's Day

IWD's roots are firmly anchored in the soil of a 1908 labor protest in America, where 15,000 women marched through the labyrinthine streets of New York City. Their demands? Better working conditions, fair pay, and suffrage—the right to shape their destinies through the ballot. Inspired by this audacious display of unity and resolve, the Socialist Party of America organized the first National Women's Day in 1909, turning a local spark into a national flame.

From National to International: A Revolutionary Leap

The leap from national to international was instigated by Clara Zetkin, a German activist. Her proposal for an International Women's Day was met with unanimous support at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1910. The first IWD was celebrated on March 19, 1911, across Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland—drawing in more than a million attendees and marking the inception of a global tradition.

The Solidification of the Date and Global Adoption

The date, March 8th, was etched in stone following a massive strike by Russian women in 1917—an event that precipitated the Tsar's abdication and the granting of women's right to vote, igniting the start of the Russian revolution. The United Nations officially embraced IWD in 1975, during the International Women's Year, and since then, it has been observed worldwide, with some countries even recognizing it as a national holiday.

Unfading Activist Spirit and Cultural Significance

Each year, IWD is associated with a theme, such as 'Inspire Inclusion' for the current year. Despite occasional corporate co-optation, IWD retains its activist spirit, reflected in recent protests in Spain and Mexico against violence towards women. The day's official colors are purple, green, and white—colors symbolizing dignity, purity, and hope, as per the Women's Social and Political Union in Britain.