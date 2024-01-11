en English
International Relations

International Thank You Day: A Celebration and Reflection on the Art of Gratitude

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Every year on January 11, the world celebrates ‘International Thank You Day,’ an annual occasion reminding us to express our gratitude towards individuals and organizations that have positively impacted our lives. It’s a day prompting people not to take each other for granted and to acknowledge the kindness received. As simple as it sounds, this day carries a profound message that resonates universally, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

The Cultural Nuances of Expressing Gratitude

The concept of expressing gratitude is universal, yet each culture possesses its unique ways of showing appreciation. Take the Cha’palaa speakers of Ecuador, for instance. They don’t use a specific word for ‘thank you.’ Instead, they employ their own methods of expressing gratitude, showcasing the diversity in how different cultures perceive and express this universal sentiment.

A Journey into the Roots of ‘Thank You’

The English word ‘thank’ traces its roots back to the Old English word for ‘thought,’ which emerged between 450 and 1100 A.D. It originally signified a ‘favourable thought or feeling, or goodwill.’ By the time the middle ages rolled around, it evolved to express a ‘kindly thought or feeling towards anyone for favour or service.’ The usage of the word ‘thank’ became more prevalent with the practice of sending messages around 1400, where expressions of gratitude were commonplace.

Modern Reflections on the Significance of ‘Thank You’

As we commemorate International Thank You Day today, it also prompts a reflection on whether the phrase ‘thank you’ retains its original weight of significance or has its meaning diluted due to overuse. In cultures like the Kinyarwanda speakers, a spoken ‘thank you’ (‘murakoze’) is common. However, a silent show of gratitude is often favored, aligning with the Cha’palaa’s non-verbal expressions of appreciation. This silent appreciation, although wordless, carries a depth of gratitude that often surpasses the most eloquent of thank yous.

In this modern age, we find ourselves questioning whether we have strayed from the original essence of expressing gratitude. By celebrating International Thank You Day, we are provided with an opportunity to reflect and perhaps rekindle the true spirit of ‘thank you.’ It’s a day that urges us to remember that gratitude is not just about uttering a phrase, but also about embodying a deep-seated feeling of appreciation towards the people and circumstances that enrich our lives.

International Relations Society
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

