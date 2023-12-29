en English
Society

Influencer’s Body Paint Gym Attire Ignites Controversy Over Societal Double Standards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
Influencer’s Body Paint Gym Attire Ignites Controversy Over Societal Double Standards

A California influencer, Natalie Reynolds, has found herself at the center of a maelstrom of criticism and controversy after a video of her wearing body paint on her legs at a gym surfaced on social media. Reynolds, a popular streamer on the platform Kick, intended to challenge societal double standards with her unusual choice of workout attire. However, her experiment sparked an unexpected backlash, with a fellow gym-goer confronting her for her ‘inappropriate’ attire, and millions of social media users echoing his sentiments.

Internet on Fire Over Reynolds’ Body Paint Video

The video, which currently boasts over 32 million views, depicts Reynolds, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, breezing through a weight room in painted-on tights. The preparation for this daring social experiment reportedly took her five to six hours. The video captures an altercation between Reynolds and a gym-goer, who found her attire unsuitable for the gym environment, asserting that she should leave if she didn’t have clothes on.

Social Media Users Criticize Reynolds’ Actions

Despite the support from her friends, who insisted she was adequately covered, the video failed to garner the intended sympathy from social media users. Many sided with the man’s opinion, accusing Reynolds of indecent exposure and victim playing. Major platforms like Twitter’s Community Notes added context to the situation, emphasizing the importance of wearing suitable clothes for exercise, citing reasons of hygiene and respect for others.

Reynolds Stands Her Ground Despite Backlash

Unfazed by the criticism, Reynolds defended her actions, arguing that societal double standards were at play. She pointed out how scantily-clad male bodybuilders and YouTubers faced no backlash for their attire. Furthermore, she contested that if her outfit was truly inappropriate, the gym would have denied her entry rather than permit her to film inside. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about societal norms, double standards, and the appropriateness of gym attire, leaving the internet divided over the incident.

Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

