Inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit: A Step Towards a Better Future

On a recent Saturday, history was made in Hartford, Connecticut, as the city hosted the inaugural Puerto Rican and Latino Policy Agenda Summit. This significant event marked a concentrated effort to address the needs of the state's burgeoning Latino population, a demographic that constitutes a fifth of Connecticut's population. The summit was a sold-out affair, underscoring the community's vested interest in carving a better future for Latinos in the state.

Organizing for Change

At the helm of this transformative event were Lisa Werkmeister-Rozas, a professor at UConn's School of Social Work, and her colleagues, including fellow UConn professor Charles Venator-Santiago. In the build-up to the summit, they conducted listening sessions across various Connecticut cities, including New London, New Haven, Hartford, and Waterbury. These interactive sessions served as a platform to understand the daily challenges faced by Puerto Ricans and Latinos in the state.

Identifying Key Issues

Key issues surfaced during these sessions. High rent and mortgage burdens were found to be prevalent, with Puerto Ricans spending about half of their income on housing. Education was another area of concern, with lower college attendance rates observed among Puerto Ricans and Latinos. Political participation, despite representing a significant portion of the population, was limited among the Latino community.

Charting a Course for the Future

The summit was structured around five main topics: housing, health, education, civic engagement, and linguistic justice. The discussions aimed to influence better legislation and enhance the quality of life for the Latino community in Connecticut. The summit's outcome could potentially shape the legislative landscape and contribute significantly to building a more inclusive and equitable future for Latinos in the state.