Humboldt County’s AHHA Resumes Shower Services for the Homeless: A Call for Community Support

As dawn breaks across Humboldt County, a beacon of hope flickers amidst the fog of the cold morning. The Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives (AHHA), a nonprofit organization founded in 2015, has once again started providing shower services to the homeless, a significant stride in its steadfast pursuit of supporting one of the most vulnerable populations in society.

Meeting People Where They Are

Nezzie Wade, the Co-founder and President of the Board of AHHA, underscores the organization’s all-encompassing philosophy in addressing homelessness. The goal is not just to provide access to essential services like showers but to treat every individual as whole, meeting them right where they are. This approach means connecting the homeless with other necessary services, providing a safety net that runs far beyond the scope of AHHA’s operations.

AHHA’s Mobile Shower Program

The organization’s mobile shower program, an integral part of their outreach, had to be temporarily put on hold in late 2022 due to funding constraints. However, the wheel turned full circle when the program was revived with the much-needed financial aid from Care-A-Van. This initiative makes hygiene accessible to the homeless, a fundamental human right often overlooked amidst the harsh realities of homelessness.

AHHA’s Cry for Community Support

While AHHA continues its mission to support the homeless, it heavily relies on the goodwill of volunteers and the broader community. The organization is currently in need of non-perishable food and winter clothing donations as it prepares for the biting cold weather. Additionally, AHHA is actively seeking grants and community contributions to ensure the sustainability of its operations. Interested donors and volunteers can find more information on the Shower Care-A-Van’s schedule, locations, and donation process on the organization’s website.