Humane Society Staff Brave Storm for Overnight Animal Care

In an extraordinary display of dedication and compassion, the staff at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) volunteered to stay overnight to care for the animals amidst a threatening storm. The storm, predicted to bring dangerous winds and plummeting temperatures, sparked a sense of urgency and responsibility among the team.

Unwavering Dedication

The call for volunteers was met with an overwhelming response, with the staff roster filling up within an hour. This rapid response underlines the unwavering dedication of the team towards the animals’ well-being. The volunteers, prepared to brave the storm, looked forward to the unique companionship of their furry friends during the sleepover.

Preparing for the Storm

With safety as a paramount concern, the shelter’s director, Sam Ellingson, ensured all necessary arrangements were made to guarantee the comfort and safety of both the staff and the animals. These arrangements included ample provisions for snacks and sleeping facilities for the volunteers. According to Ellingson, this decision was not just about weathering the storm but about ensuring the animals receive the care they need irrespective of external conditions.

Shelter Closure and Future Decisions

Given the impending weather conditions, HSSW announced its closure to the public for the upcoming Saturday. The decision regarding any further closures will be made as the storm progresses, with the safety of the staff and animals as the primary consideration. Despite these closures, the commitment to the pets remains unbroken, underlining the shelter’s mission to provide care, regardless of weather conditions.