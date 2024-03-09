Hull March Honors Women Victims of Male Violence: Remembering Libby Squire and Claudia Kambanza

On a solemn day in Hull, a march took place to memorialize women who have fallen victim to male violence, casting a spotlight on a persistent societal issue. The procession began at a bench dedicated to the memory of Libby Squire, a 21-year-old student whose life was tragically cut short in 2019. Organized by the Say Her Name group, the event aimed to underscore the harrowing statistic that three women are murdered by men each week in the UK. The march, coinciding with International Women's Day, served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle against gender-based violence.

Marching for Memory and Change

The marchers, bearing the weight of remembrance and resolve, traversed Hull's streets, pausing at significant sites that have become memorials to victims of such violence. Among these was the location where Claudia Kambanza, 22, was fatally attacked in January. The march not only honored these women but also highlighted the broader issue of violence against women and girls, a concern that remains pervasive and deeply ingrained in societies worldwide.

The Voices Behind the Movement

Organizers like Jo Charlton and Vicky Foster of the Say Her Name group emphasized the importance of the march, particularly on International Women's Day. They articulated a dual message: celebrating women's achievements while acknowledging the stark realities they face, including fear, inequality, and the ever-present threat of violence. Their words resonated with a call to action, urging society to confront and address these issues head-on.

A Call to Awareness and Action

The Hull march is a manifestation of the broader global movement striving to eliminate violence against women. It brings into focus the urgent need for societal, legal, and cultural changes to protect women and girls. By remembering victims like Libby Squire and Claudia Kambanza, the event not only pays tribute to their lives but also serves as a powerful catalyst for conversation and change, challenging communities to stand united against gender-based violence.

The march in Hull is a stark reminder that the fight against male violence towards women is far from over. It underscores the importance of solidarity, awareness, and continuous action to create a safer, more equitable world for all women and girls. As the community reflects on this significant event, the hope is that it will inspire not only remembrance but also a renewed commitment to combatting gender-based violence at every level.