Honoring the Baltimore Black Sox: A New Memorial Celebrates African American Baseball History

A baseball memorial that speaks to the soul of Baltimore's rich African American history is on its way to the city's Westport area. Scheduled to be unveiled in 2025, the memorial honors the Baltimore Black Sox, a standout team from the Negro Leagues, and will be integrated into the African American Heritage Trail.

Preserving a Forgotten Legacy

The Baltimore Black Sox, a powerhouse of the Negro Leagues during the early 20th century, are finally receiving their due recognition. This new memorial, set to feature bronze statues of legendary players, will serve as a reminder of the resilience, talent, and passion that defined the era.

Collaborating on this significant project are Parks and People, South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, and Coppin State University students, who have been diligently researching the team's history. These students, determined to preserve the legacy of the Baltimore Black Sox, have delved into the lives of the players and their contributions to the sport.

Jessica Washington, a history major at Coppin State University, shares her enthusiasm: "Being part of this project has been an incredible learning experience. The stories of these athletes are inspiring, and their impact on baseball is undeniable."

A Beacon for the Community

The memorial has not only sparked interest in the city's past, but it has also become a rallying point for the Westport community. Local businesses are excited about the potential increase in foot traffic and the positive impact on the neighborhood's economy.

"The memorial is going to be a beautiful addition to our community," says Raymond Johnson, a longtime Westport resident. "It's important to remember our history and the people who paved the way for us. I can't wait to bring my grandkids here and share these stories with them."