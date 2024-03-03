Hong Kong's Last Private Low-Rental Housing Faces Redevelopment, Community Rallies to Preserve Memories

In a heartfelt testament to community resilience and cultural preservation, Tai Hang Sai Estate, Hong Kong's only private low-rental housing, is undergoing major redevelopment, displacing long-time residents but sparking a unique conservation effort. Elderly residents, like 99-year-old Yip Lai-gyun, are being assisted by a group of collectors, known as Folk Museum, who are dedicated to safeguarding the estate's historical artefacts for future exhibition. This initiative highlights the challenges faced by low-income residents in Hong Kong and underscores a collective effort to preserve the city's vanishing heritage.

Community and Collectors Unite

Built in 1965, Tai Hang Sai Estate has provided affordable housing to generations, becoming a tight-knit community. As redevelopment looms, many elderly residents struggle to relocate, fearing the loss of their homes and the memories embedded within their walls. Folk Museum's volunteers, moved by the residents' plight, have stepped in to offer not just physical assistance in moving but also a commitment to preserving the estate's legacy through the collection and exhibition of its artefacts. From camphor wood cabinets to items reflecting everyday life in old Hong Kong, these collectors are ensuring that the soul of Tai Hang Sai Estate lives on.

Preservation Efforts Amidst Redevelopment

The redevelopment project, set to complete in 2029, promises to more than double the estate's housing capacity. However, it also poses significant challenges for the current residents, particularly the elderly, who are confronted with the daunting task of finding new homes in a city known for its sky-high rental prices. The initiative by Folk Museum and the support from the community reflect a broader concern for the preservation of Hong Kong's cultural heritage and social history amidst rapid urban development. Moreover, the planned exhibition in Sha Tin aims to create a space where the public can engage with and appreciate the rich history of Tai Hang Sai Estate and its residents.

The Future of Community and Heritage

As Tai Hang Sai Estate's redevelopment progresses, the efforts of Folk Museum and the broader community serve as a beacon of hope for preserving the intangible heritage of Hong Kong's neighborhoods. The story of Tai Hang Sai Estate is a poignant reminder of the city's evolving landscape and the importance of remembering and valuing the stories and lives that have shaped it. While the future of the estate and its residents remains uncertain, the determination to keep their memories alive offers a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of community and the significance of cultural preservation in the face of change.