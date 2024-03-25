Hong Kong's Family Happiness Hits 6-Year Low amid COVID-19 Aftershocks, Survey Reveals

The latest findings from a comprehensive survey in Hong Kong have shed light on the declining trend in family happiness, marking a significant downturn over the past three years. Conducted by HK.WeCARE, under the auspices of Wofoo Social Enterprises and the Lee Kum Kee Family Foundation, this year's survey results underscore a persistent challenge in maintaining familial harmony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic's long-lasting effects.

Unpacking the Numbers

The annual survey, which resumed in 2021 after a brief hiatus due to the global health crisis, has continually tracked the state of family happiness across Hong Kong. This year, out of 1,316 respondents, the family happiness index fell to 6.43 on a scale of zero to ten, the lowest score recorded since the survey's inception in 2018. The decline was particularly pronounced among the city's elderly population, who reported a drop in happiness from 7.37 to 6.5. This demographic also experienced a decrease in personal happiness, further contributing to the overall dip in family contentment levels.

Underlying Causes and Contributing Factors

Researchers pinpoint several factors contributing to the decline in family happiness, including the impact of emigration and the challenges posed by the post-pandemic landscape. The exodus of residents, particularly younger family members, has left many elderly individuals without the support network they once relied on. This situation is exacerbated by the increased caregiving responsibilities many seniors now face, including looking after partners and grandchildren. Additionally, the survey revealed a communication gap within families, highlighting a reluctance to address and resolve disagreements openly, particularly among men.

Initiatives to Foster Family Harmony

In response to these challenges, Wofoo Social Enterprises is spearheading initiatives aimed at promoting family harmony and happiness. Among these is a no-phone dining challenge, set to take place in over 20 restaurants starting July, offering discounts to families who dine without the distraction of electronic devices. Furthermore, the organization will host a Hong Kong Happiness Summit in December, providing a platform for discussing strategies to enhance familial well-being and strengthen community bonds.

As Hong Kong grapples with the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the findings from the latest family happiness survey serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of family support and open communication. While the road to recovery may be long, concerted efforts by communities, organizations, and individuals to address the underlying issues can pave the way for a more harmonious and happy society.