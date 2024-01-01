en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Homeless Struggle for Psychiatric Care: Lack of Stable Housing Impedes Mental Health Recovery, Says Researcher

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Homeless Struggle for Psychiatric Care: Lack of Stable Housing Impedes Mental Health Recovery, Says Researcher

Homelessness and mental health form a complex, interwoven tapestry of challenges that society is grappling with. The acute difficulties faced by individuals with mental health disorders, particularly when discharged from hospitals without stable housing, have been brought to light by recent research. Matthew Tennant, a senior lecturer at the University of Otago, emphasizes the bidirectional relationship between major mental illness and homelessness, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive solutions.

Psychotic Disorders and Housing Instability

Tennant’s experience with a patient suffering from untreated psychosis underscores the dire need for stable housing as part of the treatment process. He reveals that without stable accommodation, recovery for those with psychotic disorders is extremely difficult. The lack of foundational care, including medication, psychological interventions, and vocational support, has been criticized for its inadequacy, especially in the face of brief counselling interventions.

Violation of Health and Disability Rights

Furthermore, Tennant points out that the lack of access to stable housing for individuals with schizophrenia may violate the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights. This raises significant questions about the ethical implications of current mental health care practices. The 2018 census revealed over 100,000 people in New Zealand are severely housing deprived, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Systemic Need for Collaboration

The Ministry of Social Development found that housing instability affects 17% of those receiving mental health services, with 4% being completely homeless. Dr. Vanessa Caldwell, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner, acknowledges the impact of housing on mental health treatment. The challenge of discharging patients from psychiatric units without proper housing options can lead to inappropriate long-term stays in units not designed for such purposes. Recognizing the need to work with service providers to address homelessness, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development exemplifies the systemic need for collaboration to support these vulnerable individuals.

The Finnish Model: A Possible Solution?

In a parallel discussion, Quebec politicians are considering the Finnish model of ‘housing first’ to tackle homelessness. This model involves providing quality, permanent housing before addressing other issues such as mental health problems or substance abuse. However, concerns about its application in Quebec due to structural, cultural, and organizational aspects have been raised by experts. Despite these concerns, the success of the Finnish model in significantly reducing homelessness offers a glimmer of hope and a potential pathway to addressing this global issue.

0
New Zealand Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cyclone Gabrielle Aftermath: Victims Struggle to Access Insurance Payout

By Mazhar Abbas

Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk

By Mazhar Abbas

Armed Confrontation at Manu Bay Raises Alarm in Raglan

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incidents Unfold on New Year's Day: Body Recovered in Auckland's Matakatia Bay, Diver Missing off Canterbury Coast

By Mazhar Abbas

Global New Year's Celebrations 2024: A Mix of Grandeur and Caution ...
@Australia · 5 hours
Global New Year's Celebrations 2024: A Mix of Grandeur and Caution ...
heart comment 0
Lake Okataina Accident: One Fatality, Two Injured on State Highway 30

By Mazhar Abbas

Lake Okataina Accident: One Fatality, Two Injured on State Highway 30
Tragic Incident at Bethells Beach Claims One Life on New Year’s Eve

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incident at Bethells Beach Claims One Life on New Year's Eve
Tariff-Free Triumph: New Zealand Dairy Products Gain Duty-Free Access to China!

By Mazhar Abbas

Tariff-Free Triumph: New Zealand Dairy Products Gain Duty-Free Access to China!
Transform Your Health in 2024: Five Habits That Actually Stick and Make a Difference

By Mazhar Abbas

Transform Your Health in 2024: Five Habits That Actually Stick and Make a Difference
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football Playoff 2023: A Battle of Titans on New Year's Day
10 seconds
College Football Playoff 2023: A Battle of Titans on New Year's Day
Mitch McConnell's Leadership in Question as GOP Transitions into 2024
2 mins
Mitch McConnell's Leadership in Question as GOP Transitions into 2024
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life in Massachusetts: Resort Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life in Massachusetts: Resort Under Scrutiny
Twinkle Hockey Club CEO Simon Mwangi Steps Down
2 mins
Twinkle Hockey Club CEO Simon Mwangi Steps Down
From Addiction to Redemption: Barber Lee Dowling's Inspiring Journey
3 mins
From Addiction to Redemption: Barber Lee Dowling's Inspiring Journey
Renewed Debate Over JFK Assassination Records Enters 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Renewed Debate Over JFK Assassination Records Enters 2024 Presidential Election
United Cup Update: Poland Advances to Quarter-Finals with Swiatek Leading Charge
4 mins
United Cup Update: Poland Advances to Quarter-Finals with Swiatek Leading Charge
Ellie Sitch: From Near-Fatal Car Crash to Fundraising Runner
4 mins
Ellie Sitch: From Near-Fatal Car Crash to Fundraising Runner
Boston Rings in New Year 2024 with Midnight Miracle Babies
5 mins
Boston Rings in New Year 2024 with Midnight Miracle Babies
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
10 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
18 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
22 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
29 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app