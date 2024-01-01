Homeless Struggle for Psychiatric Care: Lack of Stable Housing Impedes Mental Health Recovery, Says Researcher

Homelessness and mental health form a complex, interwoven tapestry of challenges that society is grappling with. The acute difficulties faced by individuals with mental health disorders, particularly when discharged from hospitals without stable housing, have been brought to light by recent research. Matthew Tennant, a senior lecturer at the University of Otago, emphasizes the bidirectional relationship between major mental illness and homelessness, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive solutions.

Psychotic Disorders and Housing Instability

Tennant’s experience with a patient suffering from untreated psychosis underscores the dire need for stable housing as part of the treatment process. He reveals that without stable accommodation, recovery for those with psychotic disorders is extremely difficult. The lack of foundational care, including medication, psychological interventions, and vocational support, has been criticized for its inadequacy, especially in the face of brief counselling interventions.

Violation of Health and Disability Rights

Furthermore, Tennant points out that the lack of access to stable housing for individuals with schizophrenia may violate the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights. This raises significant questions about the ethical implications of current mental health care practices. The 2018 census revealed over 100,000 people in New Zealand are severely housing deprived, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

Systemic Need for Collaboration

The Ministry of Social Development found that housing instability affects 17% of those receiving mental health services, with 4% being completely homeless. Dr. Vanessa Caldwell, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner, acknowledges the impact of housing on mental health treatment. The challenge of discharging patients from psychiatric units without proper housing options can lead to inappropriate long-term stays in units not designed for such purposes. Recognizing the need to work with service providers to address homelessness, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development exemplifies the systemic need for collaboration to support these vulnerable individuals.

The Finnish Model: A Possible Solution?

In a parallel discussion, Quebec politicians are considering the Finnish model of ‘housing first’ to tackle homelessness. This model involves providing quality, permanent housing before addressing other issues such as mental health problems or substance abuse. However, concerns about its application in Quebec due to structural, cultural, and organizational aspects have been raised by experts. Despite these concerns, the success of the Finnish model in significantly reducing homelessness offers a glimmer of hope and a potential pathway to addressing this global issue.