Homeless Encampment in Mill Creek Ravine Sparks Neighborhood Concern

In the heart of Mill Creek Ravine, near 93 Street and 78 Avenue, a growing homeless encampment is casting a shadow of anxiety over local residents. What was once a playground for children has transformed into a landscape cluttered with tents, debris, and makeshift shelters. The encampment, beginning just 20 meters from the property line of local resident Jessica Therrien, has become a source of rising concern and numerous complaints to authorities.

Residents’ Concern and Authorities’ Response

For Jessica Therrien, the encampment is not just an eyesore; it represents a potential danger to her neighborhood. The proximity of the camp, filled with an assortment of tents, a dug-out earth shelter, logs, and lawn chairs, has triggered unease among homeowners. The sight of needles, human feces, and propane tanks has heightened fears of safety and environmental impact. Despite multiple emails and complaints from Therrien and other concerned residents, the response from city authorities to the high-risk homeless encampments has been slower than expected.

The Growing Problem

The encampment’s location, close to schools and playgrounds, compounds the problem. The area’s transition from a community playground to a homeless camp has been a painful process for residents. The camp’s growth, coupled with the presence of hazardous waste and the slow response of the city, has triggered a wave of protest among residents. The call for action is clear: clean up the camp and restore the ravine so the community can safely enjoy it once more.

A Call to Action

The situation in Mill Creek Ravine is a stark reminder of the broader issue of homelessness in our cities. While the residents’ concerns are valid, the wellbeing of the individuals living in the encampment is also at stake. It is a delicate situation that requires a balanced approach, ensuring the safety and comfort of both the residents and the homeless individuals. The call to action is not just for the immediate cleanup of the encampment, but also for sustainable solutions to the homelessness problem that led to its creation in the first place.