Historic Worcester Woman’s Club to Dissolve by Year’s End

Worcester Woman’s Club, a long-standing pillar of the local community, has declared its intention to dissolve by the end of this year. A decline in membership and the inability to fill board positions have led to this difficult decision. The club’s president, Elizabeth Daly, announced on January 2nd that the active membership has dwindled to approximately 20 members, a stark contrast to the club’s heyday when it boasted nearly 50 members.

The Decline and Efforts to Revive

The club’s decline in membership is not sudden but a result of multiple factors. The passing away or relocation of several members, coupled with unsuccessful attempts to attract new interest, led to this situation. In spite of concerted efforts to recruit fresh faces, the club has not been successful in reversing the decline. A decade ago, the club had a healthy 30 to 35 active members, which has now significantly reduced.

Historical Footprint and Community Involvement

Founded in 1885, the Worcester Woman’s Club has been an integral part of the community for well over a century. Originating in the homes of its members, the club shifted its meeting place to the Wieting Theatre in 1950. It shared space with the Worcester Free Library and the Iroquois Chapter of the DAR. Over the years, the club’s members have been instrumental in various community events. Their contributions include lighting the Christmas tree at Worcester Central School, assisting with Wieting Theatre plays, and participating in the Worcester Day Plant Sale.

Final Steps and Hope for the Future

As part of the dissolution process, the club members have laid out a timeline to wrap up their affairs. This includes relocating their furnishings and archiving meeting records. Some records, dating back to the club’s first meeting, will find a new home in the Worcester Historical Society building. The remaining funds, after the dissolution, will be generously donated to local community organizations. In their final statement, the club’s executive board expressed a hopeful outlook. They anticipate new community initiatives to step in and fill the void left by the club’s dissolution, echoing the rewards of community service and expressing gratitude towards past members and friends of the club.