Historic Reconciliation: Dred Scott's Descendant Honored by Brigham Young's Kin in Utah

On March 1, in a poignant gathering that symbolized the ongoing journey towards racial reconciliation, Lynne Jackson, the great-great-granddaughter of Dred Scott, was honored at a dinner hosted by the Brigham Young Racial Reconciliation Ministry at This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City. The event, aimed at honoring Jackson's efforts and furthering reconciliation in Utah, began with a tour of a monument dedicated to Black pioneers, showcasing the efforts to bring their stories to the forefront.

Monumental Recognition

At the heart of the event was the Pioneers of 1847 monument, which pays homage to Black pioneers such as Jane Elizabeth Manning and Green Flake. The monument, installed in 2022 and led by Mauli Bonner, serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of Black individuals in the valley. Jackson, instrumental in erecting the first statue of Dred and Harriett Scott in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2012, praised the monument's role in making these crucial stories more widely known.

Reconciliation Efforts

The dinner served as a platform for both African-American leaders in Utah and descendants of Brigham Young to discuss past reconciliation efforts and future aspirations. Robert Birch, executive director of the Sema Hadithi African American Heritage and Culture Foundation, highlighted the importance of understanding Black history in Utah. Mirian North, a descendant of Brigham Young, expressed a heartfelt desire for reconciliation, emphasizing the need for open hearts and ears.

Continuing the Legacy

Jackson's remarks underscored the potential for significant outcomes from genuine reconciliation efforts. She encouraged other members of the Brigham Young family to explore and possibly join these efforts, highlighting the positive impact of good works for God and community. The event not only honored Jackson but also served as a beacon of hope for continued collaboration and understanding between different communities.

The gathering at This is the Place Heritage Park marks a significant step in bridging historical divides and fostering a future of unity and respect. As efforts like these gain momentum, they pave the way for a more inclusive and reconciled society, honoring the legacies of those who fought for freedom and equality.