Highway Split: America's Historic Black Neighborhood Faces Concrete Calamity

In one of America's oldest Black neighborhoods, a highway has long divided the community, leading to what residents term a "concrete calamity." This division has sparked fears of displacement and structural damage, as local authorities consider new flood prevention measures and residents grapple with the ongoing impact of heavy truck traffic.

Historic Division and Current Dilemmas

The stark division caused by the highway has been a source of concern for decades, exacerbating issues of systemic racism and disinvestment in the area. Recent considerations by the City of San Antonio to address flooding through the removal of homes in the Thompson Neighborhood have reignited anxieties. Sara Cervantes, a resident of nearly 70 years, voices the community's fear of losing homes for flood control projects. Similarly, in northeast Austin and Travis County, officials are initiating a planning effort aimed at rectifying the long-term effects of such infrastructural decisions.

Residents Rally for Solutions

Amid these challenges, the community is not standing idly by. Advocacy for rerouting heavy truck traffic and upgrading infrastructure to protect historic homes in Old Louisville from potential damage caused by vibrations illustrates the residents' resilience. Their efforts highlight a collective endeavor to safeguard the neighborhood's heritage and living conditions against the backdrop of urban planning decisions that have historically marginalized them.

Looking Ahead: A Community at a Crossroads

As the city of San Antonio moves forward with its flood prevention proposals, and as northeast Austin and Travis County embark on a historic collaboration for long-term planning, the future of America's oldest Black neighborhood hangs in the balance. These developments represent a critical juncture, offering a chance to address past injustices while confronting the challenges of urban infrastructure and environmental resilience. The outcome of these efforts will not only shape the physical landscape but also the socio-cultural fabric of the community for generations to come.