Highland Commerce Guild Tackles Homelessness: Unveils Coalition for the Homeless' 2024 Plans

The Highland Commerce Guild recently echoed with impassioned dialogue as it held its first community meeting of the year, homing in on the pressing issue of homelessness. The spotlight was on Catherine McGeeney, Director of Communications for the Coalition for the Homeless, who painted a vivid picture of the organization's strategic initiatives for 2024.

A Step Toward Education

Central to the Coalition's plan of action is an expansive education campaign, designed to ignite informed conversations about homelessness in the community. A cornerstone of this campaign is the 'Path to Action' series, a set of factual community discussions aimed at dispelling myths and misinformation about homelessness.

Success Amidst Struggles

In her address, McGeeney highlighted the strides made by partner agencies in the past year. An impressive 1,700 individuals were successfully transitioned into permanent housing, boasting a high success rate of 97-98%. However, the battle is far from over. Despite these commendable efforts, the rate of homelessness has seen an upward trend, with over 4,000 individuals newly swept into the crisis.

The Call for Support

Funding, McGeeney emphasized, poses a significant hurdle in their quest to combat homelessness. She advocated for increased support for family shelters and outreach workers, and a boost for affordable housing initiatives. A call was made for a reduction in barriers to housing access, a move that could significantly alleviate the issue.

Adding to the conversation, Councilman Ben Reno-Weber shed light on the recent expansion of operating hours for the Crisis Call Diversion Program, a decision announced by the Mayor, signaling a strengthened commitment to addressing homelessness.