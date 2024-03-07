High School Hero: Gage Hencheski's Brave Rescue Attempt Ends in Tragedy and Honor

In a testament to courage and quick thinking, Gage Hencheski, a Poudre High School senior and JROTC cadet, leapt into action upon discovering a man trapped under a truck in a remote canyon.

Despite his best efforts and the rapid arrival of emergency services, the man succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rescued. This act of bravery did not go unnoticed, as Hencheski was awarded the Meritorious Commendation Ribbon First Award in a ceremony attended by school officials, cadets, and the community.

Immediate Action in the Face of Danger

On the morning of February 13, while on their way to catch the school bus, Gage and his brother Luke stumbled upon a distressing scene: a truck had veered off Whale Rock Road into a canyon, leaving its driver critically injured and pinned beneath the wreckage. Without hesitation, Gage rushed to the victim's aid, while Luke called 911. Gage's timely intervention provided the injured man with much-needed comfort and prevented him from going into shock, a crucial factor in survival scenarios.

Award and Recognition

The Poudre School District, recognizing Gage Hencheski's extraordinary act of valor, presented him with the Meritorious Commendation Ribbon during a special ceremony at Poudre High School. The award signifies exceptional performance and achievement, highlighting Hencheski's dedication to personal development, learning, and teamwork. Fort Collins Police School Resource Officer Josh Golden also honored Hencheski with a challenge coin, further acknowledging his commendable actions.

Reflections and Future Aspirations

While the incident ended tragically, with the victim passing away due to complications after being freed, Gage's bravery has left a lasting impression on his community and peers. As he prepares to graduate and pre-enlist in the U.S. Army, Hencheski carries with him not only the memories of that fateful day but also the respect and admiration of those around him. His actions serve as a reminder of the impact one individual can have when faced with a critical situation, acting selflessly to aid another.