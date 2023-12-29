en English
Pets

Heroic Cat Saves Elderly Owner from Violent Assault

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm EST
In a remarkable display of instinct and courage, a pet cat saved its 74-year-old owner from a violent assault on Christmas day. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed for her safety, was in her home when she became the victim of an attack. However, her cat, stepping beyond the usual pet-owner relationship, sprang into action, successfully thwarting the assault and safeguarding its owner.

Cat to the rescue

The incident occurred when Nathaniel Charles Derouen, a man with a history of domestic violence convictions, allegedly assaulted the elderly woman. The woman, who had offered Derouen a place to stay, refused to lend him her car, triggering a violent reaction. Derouen reportedly pushed her onto a bed, choked her, and covered her mouth and nose, inhibiting her ability to breathe. The assault ceased abruptly when the woman’s cat intervened. Known to have a fear of cats, Derouen retreated and the woman managed to escape and report the crime to the authorities.

Unlikely Hero

In this alarming situation, the cat’s responsive and protective instincts proved to be a vital factor in the woman’s survival. The event has captured widespread public attention, serving as a heartwarming testament to the loyalty and bravery animals can demonstrate in the face of danger. The cat’s actions, which were not only swift and decisive but also remarkably effective, underscore the profound bond between pets and their owners.

Aftermath and Implications

Following the incident, Derouen was arrested and is now facing charges of injury to the elderly and assault. His bond has been set at $35,000. The event underscores the vulnerability of the elderly in domestic spaces and highlights the potential for pets—often considered an integral part of the family—to act as guardians. The story of this heroic cat serves as a reminder of the extraordinary behaviour animals can exhibit during times of crisis, resonating deeply with pet owners and animal lovers alike.

Pets Society
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

