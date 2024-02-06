Heart of Florida United Way Premieres Documentary Honoring Black History Month

Shining a light on the unvarnished realities of racism, segregation, and bias, the Heart of Florida United Way has premiered its first-ever documentary, "Know Your Place." Released in honor of Black History Month, this poignant film illuminates the experiences of 11 Black individuals who have not only endured societal hurdles in Central Florida but have also paved the way for change.

Stories of Struggle and Resilience

At the heart of "Know Your Place" are the riveting personal accounts of 11 influential Black leaders in Central Florida. Each narrative is a testament to their resilience in the face of intense racism and segregation. The film doesn't shy away from the harsh realities but instead, bravely highlights the struggles these individuals have encountered, and the impact they have had in fostering change within their community.

More Than Just a Film

"Know Your Place" is more than just a documentary. It's a call to action, aimed at provoking discussion and inspiring continued progress towards equality. The Heart of Florida United Way plans to bring the film to schools, community organizations, and businesses, supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Broadcast Premiere and Additional Programming

The exclusive broadcast premiere of "Know Your Place" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on Channel 9. In addition, viewers can look forward to related programming for Black History Month, including "Central Florida Spotlight" at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, where they can hear more from the participants of the documentary.

"Know Your Place" is not just a film; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of the Black community in Central Florida and a beacon of hope for a more inclusive future.