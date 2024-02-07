Hawaii University Freshman's Life-Saving Donation Highlights Need for Marrow Donors

In an act of altruism that has resonated deeply across the Hawaiian archipelago, University of Hawaii at Manoa freshman, Mariel Tadena, found herself thrust into the spotlight after joining the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP). Her aspiration to assist those grappling with life-threatening blood cancers and disorders quickly transformed into reality when she was identified as a match for a patient in need.

Advertisment

Emphasizing the Need for Donors

Yvonne Ybarra, a senior director for member recruitment at NMDP, underscores the dire need for more donors, notably from younger and minority demographics. The statistics reveal a grim reality: merely about 50% of patients from ethnically diverse backgrounds succeed in finding a match. Younger donors, aged between 18 to 35, are particular targets for recruitment owing to the improved patient outcomes following transplants they enable.

The Challenge of Donation

Advertisment

Despite the urgency and significance of the cause, less than half of potential donors follow through with their life-saving donations — a stark statistic that Ybarra and her team are striving to overturn. The reasons range from fear, misconceptions, to lack of information about the process.

A Call to Action

Inspired by her own journey and the life-altering impact she's made on someone's life at the tender age of 18, Tadena is now on a mission to galvanize her fellow Hawaiians into action. She is actively advocating for more residents of Hawaii to join the donor registry, emphasizing the profound difference one can make by stepping forward.