Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband Against Social Media Trolls

On January 3, 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently stepped out of prison after serving eight years for her involvement in her mother’s murder, has taken a stand in defense of her husband, Ryan Anderson, against the onslaught of negative comments on social media. Blanchard, meeting the trolls head-on on Instagram, expressed her love for Anderson, dismissing the hateful remarks as mere jealousy. She underscored that their family and shared happiness were of paramount importance, rising above the unwarranted criticism.

A Love Story Born Behind Bars

The couple’s love story traces back to 2020, when Blanchard was still serving her sentence. Anderson, who had been familiar with her case through the documentary ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest’ and ensuing discussions about ‘The Act’, a related series, among his friends, reached out to her during the pandemic. Their bond, formed amid the strife, culminated in their marriage in July 2022, just before Blanchard’s parole and subsequent release on December 28, 2023.

Standing Together Against Public Scrutiny

Since her release, Anderson has been the target of online criticism, with some commenters labeling him as ‘creepy’ and drawing unsettling comparisons to Blanchard’s late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. This public scrutiny has, however, only strengthened their resolve. Anderson reciprocated Blanchard’s support in his response, reinforcing their mutual commitment to weathering the storm together. In the face of adversity, their love story stands as a testament to their resilience and unwavering support for each other.

The Road Ahead

As Blanchard embarks on her journey post-release, she carries the weight of her past and the hope for a brighter future. She is set to share her story in an upcoming Lifetime special, ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’. The narrative promises to delve into her childhood, the strained relationship with her estranged father, and the circumstances that led to her mother’s murder. As the couple navigates the complexities of their shared life, they remain steadfast, standing together in love and unity, in the face of public criticism and personal challenges.