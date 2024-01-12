en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Society

Groundbreaking Study Explores Perception of Language Attractiveness

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Explores Perception of Language Attractiveness

In a bold step, researchers Andrey Anikin, Nikolay Aseyev, and Niklas Erben Johansson have dared to tread where few linguists venture – the realm of the perception of language beauty. Traditionally, the understanding among linguists is that all languages are equal in their complexity and expressiveness, with negative opinions primarily stemming from prejudice and politics. This study, however, has dared to explore the subject of language attractiveness, offering a fresh perspective on language perception across diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Uncovering the Beauty of Languages

The researchers based their study on an online film depicting the life of Jesus, recorded in hundreds of languages. This film proved crucial to the research, as it offered at least five different speakers for most languages, thereby incorporating both narration and dialogue. The scholars recruited 820 participants from three distinct language groups: Chinese, English, and Semitic (including Arabic, Hebrew, and Maltese speakers). The participants were asked to listen to clips from the film, and then rate the attractiveness of the languages they heard.

Insights into Language Perception

The study provided some intriguing insights. It found that participants tended to gravitate towards female voices, while breathy ones were generally not favored. These findings highlight the impact of voice characteristics on the perceived attractiveness of a language. This unique approach to understanding language perception and attractiveness represents a significant stride in linguistic studies, opening up new avenues for further research.

Breaking New Ground in Linguistics

The research by Anikin, Aseyev, and Johansson is a pioneering effort in the field of linguistics. Despite the sensitive nature of the topic, the study manages to delve into the intricacies of language attractiveness with objectivity and scholarly rigor. It provides valuable insights into how people from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds perceive language attractiveness, thus adding a new dimension to our understanding of languages.

Society
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

