en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Ground Zero: A Beacon of Hope for Veterans Amid Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
Ground Zero: A Beacon of Hope for Veterans Amid Challenges

Union Grove’s Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit organization, offers an indispensable lifeline to military veterans. The center, despite grappling with challenges including flood damage and potential loss of a warehouse, relentlessly continues to cater to the surging demand for services. The organization operates a thrift store to provide veterans with clothing and household items.

Transcending Adversity

Ground Zero’s name is symbolic, signifying the severe circumstances veterans often find themselves in when they come seeking assistance. Many have scarce resources. The center receives an average of one homeless veteran per week in need of housing, and there’s a waiting list. Volunteers work tirelessly to find suitable housing and furnish the veterans’ new homes.

Fundraising and The Path Ahead

A GoFundMe campaign is currently underway, with the ambitious target of raising $50,000. So far, more than $2,000 has been pledged. The center is in desperate need of donations, alternative storage solutions, and volunteers to sustain its operations. Yet, despite recent setbacks, Ground Zero has remarkably managed to keep its thrift store adequately stocked and continue its support for veterans. This includes hosting holiday events and distributing food baskets.

Community Support and Solidarity

Ground Zero’s relentless efforts resonate deeply within their community. Their unwavering dedication to serving those who once served us is inspiring. The organization’s tenacity in the face of adversity is both admirable and heartening. By supporting Ground Zero, we can help ensure that our veterans, who once fought for our safety and freedom, are not left to fight their battles alone.

0
Society
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Catholic Communities in China Spearhead Initiatives to Revitalize Family Life

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Young Luo Woman Marries Elderly Man for Wealth, Sparks Online Debate

By Israel Ojoko

Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach

By Salman Khan

A Royal Balance: The Cambridge Children's Normal Life and Queen Margrethe's Historic Abdication

By BNN Correspondents

Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students ...
@Education · 7 mins
Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students ...
heart comment 0
Spanish Towns Rethink Three Kings’ Day Parades for Inclusivity

By Safak Costu

Spanish Towns Rethink Three Kings' Day Parades for Inclusivity
Young Singer’s Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya

By Rafia Tasleem

Young Singer's Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya
Navigating Faith and Love: ‘Married at First Sight’s’ Austin & Becca Discuss Religious Differences

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating Faith and Love: 'Married at First Sight's' Austin & Becca Discuss Religious Differences
The Rise of Explicit Content in South African Television

By Israel Ojoko

The Rise of Explicit Content in South African Television
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
37 seconds
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
48 seconds
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
1 min
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
1 min
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
2 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
2 mins
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
2 mins
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
3 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
12 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
26 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app