Ground Zero: A Beacon of Hope for Veterans Amid Challenges

Union Grove’s Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit organization, offers an indispensable lifeline to military veterans. The center, despite grappling with challenges including flood damage and potential loss of a warehouse, relentlessly continues to cater to the surging demand for services. The organization operates a thrift store to provide veterans with clothing and household items.

Transcending Adversity

Ground Zero’s name is symbolic, signifying the severe circumstances veterans often find themselves in when they come seeking assistance. Many have scarce resources. The center receives an average of one homeless veteran per week in need of housing, and there’s a waiting list. Volunteers work tirelessly to find suitable housing and furnish the veterans’ new homes.

Fundraising and The Path Ahead

A GoFundMe campaign is currently underway, with the ambitious target of raising $50,000. So far, more than $2,000 has been pledged. The center is in desperate need of donations, alternative storage solutions, and volunteers to sustain its operations. Yet, despite recent setbacks, Ground Zero has remarkably managed to keep its thrift store adequately stocked and continue its support for veterans. This includes hosting holiday events and distributing food baskets.

Community Support and Solidarity

Ground Zero’s relentless efforts resonate deeply within their community. Their unwavering dedication to serving those who once served us is inspiring. The organization’s tenacity in the face of adversity is both admirable and heartening. By supporting Ground Zero, we can help ensure that our veterans, who once fought for our safety and freedom, are not left to fight their battles alone.