Gov. Fubara Advocates Legacy-Building at Mother-In-Law's Funeral in Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, delivered a heartfelt message at the funeral service of his late mother-in-law, Mrs. Adeline Ndalu Jaja, emphasizing the significance of living a life that would pave the way for future generations. Held at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Opobo Town, Fubara's speech underscored the importance of creating a legacy that would open doors for children and associates long after one's demise.

Advertisment

In his tribute, Governor Fubara reflected on the life lived by the late Mrs. Jaja, pointing out how her virtues and character have continued to benefit her biological children and those associated with her. He challenged attendees to introspect on their lives, highlighting the disastrous consequences of not cultivating a good name. "You must live life so that when you are no more, and our children who are left behind mention our names, those names open doors for them," Fubara articulated, emphasizing the value of a positive legacy over material wealth.

Gratitude and Support

The governor expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support from political leaders, the church, and community members during his family's time of grief. Special mention was made of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for his physical presence and the comforting words extended to the bereaved family. Fubara also lauded the fatherly role of the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, in ensuring peace and stability within the community.

The biography of Mrs. Jaja, read by the First Lady of Rivers State, Lady Valerie Fubara, highlighted her journey from humble beginnings to a successful career in the Nigeria Police Force. Her story was a testament to courage, discipline, and success, leaving behind a legacy that not only opened doors for her children but for many who were privileged to know her. The ceremony saw the attendance of notable figures, including former Rivers State Governor, Sir Dr. Peter Odili, and other dignitaries, all paying their respects to the matriarch.