Global Christian Relief Unveils Real-Time Database to Monitor Religious Persecution

Global Christian Relief (GCR), a champion for religious freedom worldwide, has unveiled a unique online tool, the 'Violent Incidents Database' (VID), aimed at tracking and documenting attacks on Christians and adherents of other faiths across the globe. Launched on January 5, the VID provides real-time data on violations of religious freedom, serving as a crucial resource for advocates, government officials, and anyone keen on gaining prompt information on anti-sectarian violence.

Tracking Religious Persecution in Real-Time

The VID, which is maintained by the International Institute for Religious Freedom (IIRF), records and analyzes public reports of persecution. It is heralded as the first-ever events-based global religious freedom dataset offering a high degree of verification. The database lists thousands of persecution incidents, providing detailed information on each, and updates in real-time. With the ability to filter the database by criteria such as country, region, religion, and perpetrator, users can easily locate specific acts of violence.

Voicing the Voiceless

Designed as a tool to give a voice to the voiceless, the VID provides detailed accounts of specific attacks suffered by Christians and other faith groups globally. It currently holds records of about 6,000 incidents, tracking a range of violations including killings, arrests, abductions, and other forms of persecution. According to the group Aid to the Church in Need, more than 4.9 billion people reside in countries where religious freedom is violated, with 61 nations infringing on this fundamental right. The VID aims to assist advocates and reporters working on behalf of the persecuted church in their noble endeavor.

More Than a Database

But the VID is more than just a data repository. Ronald Boyd-MacMillan, the Chief of Global Strategy and Research for Global Christian Relief, stresses the importance of the database in understanding the increasing violent persecution of religious groups. He believes the VID will not only aid in monitoring the violence but will also provide insight into the needs of persecuted Christians, thereby enabling better support from the global community. GCR has also announced plans to launch a Global Religious Freedom Index in the spring, which will measure religious freedom worldwide.