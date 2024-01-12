en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential

Marking a significant milestone in the recognition and celebration of Black leadership and potential, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS), is set to take place in Dubai on February 27, 2024. Orchestrated by Energy Capital & Power, the summit aims to shine a light on the incredible contributions that Black leaders have made in various sectors, namely politics and civic engagement.

The Legacy of Black Excellence

The summit’s thematic focus, ‘Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity’, encapsulates its objective: to honor the remarkable achievements of Black individuals and organizations that have been instrumental in driving social progress and innovation. Notable figures whose legacies will be celebrated include Josephine Baker, the first Black woman to be inducted into the Panthéon in Paris, and Coretta Scott King, a pivotal figure in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement and a staunch opponent of apartheid in South Africa.

A Focus on Global Impact

Other distinguished individuals to be commemorated for their global impact include former Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, widely recognized for his significant role in the decolonization of Africa, and Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Congolese gynecologist, renowned for his tireless efforts in combatting wartime sexual violence in Central Africa.

Uniting the Global Black Community

The GBIS is more than a celebratory event; it serves as a uniting platform for the global Black community. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, network with like-minded individuals, and celebrate the enduring spirit and potential of Black leaders worldwide. In addition to its focus on politics and civic engagement, the summit will also honor the global influence of Black culinary traditions, further emphasizing the deep and diverse cultural impact of the African diaspora.

0
Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
As the political climate in the United States intensifies, a growing divide between urban and rural populations has come to the forefront. This divide is particularly stark in the context of right-wing populism, which fosters an anti-urban sentiment among rural voters. These voters often perceive cities as liberal hubs of crime and elitism, a narrative
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
18 mins ago
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
18 mins ago
From Bachelorette Party to Bridezilla: Woman Uninvited Over Social Media Post
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
3 mins ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
16 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
17 mins ago
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
9 seconds
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
1 min
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
1 min
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
2 mins
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
2 mins
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
2 mins
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
2 mins
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
3 mins
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
3 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
23 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
30 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app